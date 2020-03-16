How Pitso Mosimane got his subs spot on in win over Highlands Park

Pitso Mosimane has revealed that a positional switch of two of his substitutes, Nicholus Lukhubeni and Keletso Makgalwa, led to the latter being in the right place at the right time to score Mamelodi Sundowns’ winner in their 1-0 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win over Highlands Park.

It was a slip and miss of a cross-field pass near the end of extra time from Highlands substitute Ryan Rae, on at centreback for limping Bevan Fransman in the second half, that allowed Makgalwa in behind him.

Downs’ little emerging forward then cut in and produced a fine 115th-minute finish past Park goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini.

Makgalwa had replaced Jose Ali Meza in the 79th minute.

Lukhubeni, normally a right-back or midfielder, came on for Sibusiso Vilakazi as the deadlocked game headed into extra time and was placed at centre-forward by Mosimane.