Chilli Boys inspire recovering teen addicts

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth-based team Chippa United have been a source of inspiration and hope to many recovering teenage addicts at the Ernst Malgas Rehabilitation Treatment Centre in New Brighton.



Isolated from their communities for 90 days while undergoing intensive rehabilitation for substance and alcohol abuse, 38 teenagers aged 13-18 were sent home on Monday after successfully finishing the programme...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.