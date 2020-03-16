Sport

Chilli Boys inspire recovering teen addicts

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 16 March 2020

Port Elizabeth-based team Chippa United have been a source of inspiration and hope to many recovering teenage addicts at the Ernst Malgas Rehabilitation Treatment Centre in New Brighton.

Isolated from their communities for 90 days while undergoing intensive rehabilitation for  substance and alcohol abuse, 38 teenagers aged 13-18 were  sent home on Monday after successfully finishing the programme...

