Dawson, Strydom lead SA to second win at Over-50s World Cup

Former WP and Proteas all rounder, Alan Dawson, was the match-winner for the second game in succession as South Africa’s Veterans clinched a two-run win in a nail-biting finish against England at Wynberg BHS on Friday – although another former international all rounder, Pieter Strydom, contributed most to set up the victory.

Dawson had just five runs to defend in the final over with England eight wickets down and conceded only two runs in his first five deliveries leaving last man Sean Cooper requiring a boundary off the last ball to win the game. Dawson bowled him – with a no ball – but the batsman missed the resultant free-hit and the win was secured.

Strydom had earlier held South Africa’s stuttering innings together with a robust 40 from 43 balls with Dave Callaghan’s 21 and Dawson’s 19 the next highest scorers in a modest total of 173 all out.

England appeared to be well on course for victory at 70-1 but seamer Anwell Newman (2-25) and spinner Neil Fusedale claimed vital wickets in the middle order and some determined fielding and excellent catching saw wickets fall at regular intervals.

Strydom (2-19) also played his part with the ball conceding just six runs from the penultimate over with England requiring 12 from 12 balls before Dawson produced his magic to finish with a remarkable 2-13 from his nine overs following his brilliant 69 not out from only 35 balls in the opening 193-run win against Wales.

South Africa’s third game in the tournament, which is sponsored by Evergreen Lifestyle, is against India at Langa Cricket Club on Sunday.

In other results on Friday: Pakistan (197-6) beat India (193-7) by 4-wickets. Australia (169-7) beat West Indies (168 all out) by three wickets. Zimbabwe (207 all out) beat Sri Lanka (198 all out) by 9-runs. Wales (162-2) beat Namibia (161-8) by 8-wickets.

All the fixtures and tournament details can be found on the Veterans Cricket Association of SA website: www.vcasa.co.za

Pool A: Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Canada

Pool B: England, South Africa, Pakistan, India, Wales, Namibia.

SA Over 50s Squad: Dave Callaghan (Captain), Louis Koen, Alan Dawson, Pieter Strydom, Kenny Jackson, Dave Holgate, Anwell Newman, Neil Fusedale, Rodney Malamba, Mlungisi ‘Lefty’ Ngece, Dave Duncan, Bruce Wilson, Warne Rippon, Brad Player, Nazeem White and Henry Williams. Coach: Allan Donald