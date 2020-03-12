Amarhamba to represent Nodefa in Mayoral Cup

Amarhamba United will represent Nodefa in the regional Mayoral Cup, which will see 12 clubs from local football associations from across Nelson Mandela Bay battle it out to be crowned champions later this year.

This after the KwaNobuhle side won the Nodefa section of the tournament when they beat Highland Spurs 3-1 on penalties, at the Jabavu Stadium.

It was a well-contested final, which had remained goalless in regulation time.

Earlier, Amarhamba made their way to the finals after they Manchester Babes 3-2 in the semifinals.

Spurs had beaten Eleven Stars in the other semi to book their spot in the final.

This weekend’s Nodefa fixtures are:

Friday, 5.30p: Really Rangers v Black Aces, 7.10: Imbabala Stars v Kabah United

Saturday, 9.30am: Young Culture v Torronto Blizard, 11.15am: Cango Chiefs v Eleven Stars, 1pm: Young Brothers v Golden Chiefs.

Sunday, 10am: Young Cosmos v Lion City, 11.45am: Shooting Stars v Highland Spurs, 1.30pm: Amarhamba v Temptations, 3.15pm: Khayelitsha v Themba Really Bucs

SAB League:

Saturday, 4.50pm: Jamaican v Manchester Babes.