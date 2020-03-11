SA’s best lifesavers head to PE

Now in its third consecutive year in Port Elizabeth, the South African Lifesaving National Championships this month promises to be even bigger and better than the last.



The event, a combination of still water and surf competition, will be stretched over a seven-day period from March 19-25 at Kings Beach and the Newton Park swimming pool...

