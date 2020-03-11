France coach Galthie 'delighted' by start to his reign

France head coach Fabien Galthie said on Tuesday he was 'delighted' by his side's progress after his first four games in charge.

Former Bleus captain Galthie, who took over from Jacques Brunel before this year's Six Nations, has led his team to three wins in their first four matches with their final fixture in the tournament against Ireland postponed to the end of October due to coronavirus fears.

"What predominates with us (the coaches) is the pleasure of having experienced these seven weeks together. Unconditional pleasure and delight," Galthie said.

"Practically non-stop seven weeks of delight at a crazy rhythm. I have incredible images in my mind," he added.

Here AFP Sport look at three points to take away from a rejuvenated France, who, after a decade of disappointing results, beat England, Italy and Wales before losing in Scotland.

Galthie's men started their first three matches in impressive fashion before the trip to Murrayfield.

They scored tries in the first 10 minutes during the victories over Rugby World Cup runners up England, the Azzurri and in Cardiff. Yet after their strong openings, they allowed Eddie Jones' men back into the game, lost focus late on against Italy and ended up holding on against Wayne Pivac's Wales.

In Edinburgh, France's chances of a good start were undermined by hooker Camille Chat injuring his calf in the warm-up, flanker Francois Cros earning a yellow card after four minutes and Romain Ntamack leaving the field with concussion after eight minutes.

Former scrumhalf Galthie chose to start all four matches with the halfback partnership of Antoine Dupont, who is 23, and 20-year-old flyhalf Romain Ntamack.

Despite their youth, the Toulouse pair, who have begun just two matches together in the those positions for their club, were handed control of les Bleus.

Dupont was monstrous in both attack and defence, filling in as a ninth forward on occasions and sparking some outstanding play with ball in hand.

Ntamack, just 20, kicked well from the tee and was fantastic with the ball in hand.

France brought in the former Wales coach Shaun Edwards to take charge of their defence until the next World Cup.

His intense attention to detail was seen in round one as France's defensive line held England scoreless until the 56th minute.

South African born locks Bernard Le Roux and Paul Willemse stood out as did Gael Fickou, who was named the captain of the defence before the competition.

Despite the good start, conceding three tries in the Scottish capital was far from the way Edwards would have hoped to finish.

- AFP