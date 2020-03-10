Kings v Zebre clash in jeopardy
Covid-19 is set to scupper the Isuzu Southern Kings’ next away match against Italian side Zebre, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.
Zebre have cancelled training for two weeks and asked staff to work remotely as the killer virus spreads its tentacles through Italy, prompting Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government to place the entire country in lockdown...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.