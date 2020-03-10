Kings v Zebre clash in jeopardy

PREMIUM

Covid-19 is set to scupper the Isuzu Southern Kings’ next away match against Italian side Zebre, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.



Zebre have cancelled training for two weeks and asked staff to work remotely as the killer virus spreads its tentacles through Italy, prompting Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government to place the entire country in lockdown...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.