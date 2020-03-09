Red Devils complete double over City, Chelsea crush Everton

Manchester United completed their first home and away Premier League double over Manchester City since the Alex Ferguson era with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The win moves United up to fifth and leaves Pep Guardiola’s second-placed City trailing leaders Liverpool by 25 points.

United’s opening goal was straight off the training ground with Bruno Fernandes surprising City’s defence with a sharply taken chipped free-kick over the top to Anthony Martial, whose volley sneaked under the arm of the diving Ederson.

City had a Sergio Aguero effort ruled out for offside after the break but without the injured Kevin De Bruyne, the champions lacked their trademark midfield dominance.

United substitute Scott McTominay made sure of the points in stoppage time after a dreadful throw-out from Ederson straight to the Scotland midfielder, who superbly drove the ball into the unguarded net from more than 25m out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United are now unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions.

The last time United completed the league double over City was in the 2009/2010 season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea powered to their biggest Premier League win of the season and cemented their place in the top four as Mason Mount and Pedro inspired a 4-0 demolition of Everton on Sunday.

Frank Lampard’s side won for just the second time in seven league games thanks to goals from Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud in a masterful display at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, in fourth place, are now five points clear of fifth-placed Wolves and with nine matches to play they are in pole position to qualify for the Champions League.

It was an vibrant end to a much-needed week of good news for Lampard, whose side knocked out Liverpool out in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday.

Rocked by a Champions League last-16 hammering by Bayern Munich and a series of spluttering domestic results, Chelsea were in danger of losing the feel-good factor created by Lampard’s blooding of so many promising youngsters in his first season.

An injury crisis robbed Lampard of eight senior players this weekend.

But, despite absences including Tammy Abraham, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, this was exactly the kind of energetic, clinical performance Lampard has urged his team to produce.

Mount and Pedro were livewires in the final third, while 18-year-old Billy Gilmour impressed on his first Premier League start. — AFP/Reuters