How coronavirus has hit global sport

AFP Sport looks at the effects on sport of the coronavirus, which at 1700GMT Sunday had killed 3,792 people while infecting more than 109,000 in 99 countries worldwide.

FOOTBALL

In Italy, the hardest-hit European country with 366 deaths from COVID-19, Serie A descended into controversy when Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora called for the league season to be put on hold.

Italian Footballers' Association president Damiano Tommasi tweeted that "stopping football is the most useful thing for our country right now. The teams to cheer are playing in our hospitals, in emergency rooms."

However, five Serie A games -- cancelled the previous week -- went ahead behind closed doors, including Juventus' top of the table clash with Inter Milan.

The Italian Cup semi-finals have also been postponed to a date to be arranged.

The start of Japan's J-League was postponed till mid-March while China suspended all domestic football and shelved indefinitely the top-flight Super League season.

The Valencia v Atalanta Champions League clash on Tuesday will be played behind closed doors as will the Europa League tie featuring Inter Milan against Getafe on Thursday.

Former Danish international Thomas Kahlenberg tested positive for the virus, with 13 members of his former club Brondby's staff put into quarantine.

MOTOR RACING