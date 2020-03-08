Aleck Skhosana and Jerry Segwaba are to challenge their disqualifications from the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) elections.

Skhosana‚ the head of Athletics SA‚ had been considered one of the main rivals to acting Sascoc president Barry Hendricks in the March 28 poll.

But his removal from the ballot form when the list was released on Friday afternoon came as a surprise.

The nominations of Skhosana and Free State Rugby president Segwaba‚ as well as Netball SA head Cecilia Molokwane‚ were rejected because they had allegedly failed to submit all the required documentation.

According to the nominations committee‚ an independent group of three lawyers‚ Skhosana’s letter of good standing from his athletics federation was not submitted by the two bodies that nominated him‚ ASA and the KwaZulu-Natal sports confederation.

Segwaba’s submission allegedly lacked a copy of his identity document‚ letter of good standing‚ abridged CV and manifesto.

But Segwaba said SA Rugby had “submitted all the necessary documentation” about a week before nominations closed on February 28.