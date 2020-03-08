Skhosana‚ Segwaba to challenge disqualification from Sascoc election
Aleck Skhosana and Jerry Segwaba are to challenge their disqualifications from the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) elections.
Skhosana‚ the head of Athletics SA‚ had been considered one of the main rivals to acting Sascoc president Barry Hendricks in the March 28 poll.
But his removal from the ballot form when the list was released on Friday afternoon came as a surprise.
The nominations of Skhosana and Free State Rugby president Segwaba‚ as well as Netball SA head Cecilia Molokwane‚ were rejected because they had allegedly failed to submit all the required documentation.
According to the nominations committee‚ an independent group of three lawyers‚ Skhosana’s letter of good standing from his athletics federation was not submitted by the two bodies that nominated him‚ ASA and the KwaZulu-Natal sports confederation.
Segwaba’s submission allegedly lacked a copy of his identity document‚ letter of good standing‚ abridged CV and manifesto.
But Segwaba said SA Rugby had “submitted all the necessary documentation” about a week before nominations closed on February 28.
“I can assure you I’ll be on the list of candidates at the elections‚” said Segwaba.
The list of nominating federations drawn up by the nominations committee did not reflect a nomination from SA Rugby.
Skhosana confirmed that he was challenging his disqualification.
“Our lawyers are working on it‚” he said.
Molokwane was disqualified because her submission didn’t contain a copy of her ID‚ but she said on Saturday morning she wasn’t planning to lodge a challenge.
A fourth candidate was ruled out for late submission‚ the committee said.
Some insiders believe that athletics and swimming‚ as SA’s two main Olympic medal-winning sports‚ should have representation on the Sascoc board.
If the list released on Friday afternoon were to remain unchanged‚ only 12 men and six women will contest all the elections.
Women must make up half the Sascoc board.
The candidates so far are:
- President: Barry Hendricks (acting Sascoc president)‚ Alan Fritz (swimming)‚ Kaya Majeke (body-building)‚ Winston Meyer (lifesaving).
- First vice-president: Kobus Marais (disabled sport)‚ Debbie Alexander (triathlon)‚ Lwandile Simelane (hockey)‚ Hendricks‚ Fritz‚ Meyer‚ Majeke.
- Second vice-president: Meyer‚ Marais‚ Alexander‚ Majeke‚ Simelane.
- Board members: Riad Davids (tennis)‚ Jean Pierre Naude (Western Cape sports confederation)‚ Kim Pople (canoeing)‚ Moekie Grobbelaar (disabled sport)‚ Linda Zwane (soccer)‚ David Maralack (athletics)‚ Sabelo Mthiyane (basketball)‚ Wendy Gila (roller sport)‚ Qondisa Ngwenya (gymnastics)‚ Nomsa Mahlangu (university sport)‚ Mashilo Matsetela (softball)‚ Meyer‚ Majeke‚ Simelane.