Wandisile Simelane has finally cracked the nod in the Lions’ starting lineup for tomorrow’s Super Rugby clash against the Melbourne Rebels.

The Lions‚ with their backs to the wall after defeat to the struggling Waratahs last week‚ have made three changes to their starting lineup and two to their bench for their second match on their Australasian tour.

Simelane gets in ahead of Manuel Ras, who drops out of the match-day 23.

Simelane‚ a rugby prodigy of whom much was expected when he graduated to the senior ranks‚ is yet to fully fulfil his potential.

However‚ his absence from the Lions starting team‚ or at times the match-day 23‚ has left some of the country’s leading rugby brains baffled.

He gets the opportunity next to Dan Kriel, who has been a regular starter at inside centre.

Another welcome entry into the starting lineup is barrel-chested flanker Willem Alberts, who has been used sparingly this season.

Alberts will have the responsibility to bash away at the gain line and deliver some destructive tackles‚ as he did at times last weekend against the Waratahs.

Lions lineout consultant Warren Whiteley is also aware of Alberts’s aerial abilities in the set-piece.

“He’s been huge for us. He is an unbelievable player. He lifts the spirits and he gets along with everyone. The boys enjoy him,” he said.

“He has been quality and has made a difference in this group. We are excited to see him because he will make it count.”

The other new starter is hooker Pieter Jansen.

Despite the fact that the Lions have won just one of their four matches‚ Whiteley‚ the former captain, says there is no additional pressure on the team to get the job done this week.

“There is always pressure. Every weekend you are facing a quality side in Super Rugby,” he said.

“On tour we’ve really enjoyed ourselves and come closer as a group. We’ve worked hard this week on one or two areas. The guys are in good spirits.”

So confident are the Rebels following their win over the Highlanders in Dunedin that they have named an unchanged squad for the first time since 2015 for Saturday’s clash.

“Everyone turned up [last week]‚ did their bit and stayed on task‚ so I think it’s great those boys get rewarded for that and get another go‚” Rebels captain Dane Haylett-Petty told the team’s website.

Although the Lions come off a defeat, the Rebels remain wary of the former finalists.

“They’ve lost a bit of experience. But they’re very good up front — as all SA teams are — and they’ve got some very dangerous backs.

“Their outside backs are probably their greatest strengths if we give them space.

“There are some challenges to deal with‚ but the main thing we’re focused on is us and getting better just a little bit every week and not worrying so much about the outcome.” — TimesLIVE

Teams

Rebels — Dane Haylett-Petty (captain); Andrew Kellaway‚ Tom English‚ Billy Meakes‚ Marika Koroibete; Matt Toomua‚ Ryan Louwrens; Isi Naisarani‚ Richard Hardwick‚ Angus Cottrell; Matt Philip‚ Gideon Koegelenberg; Jermaine Ainsley‚ Anaru Rangi‚ Matt Gibbon.

Substitutes: Jordan Uelese‚ Cameron Orr‚ Cabous Eloff‚ Ross Haylett-Petty‚ Rob Leota‚ Frank Lomani‚ Michael Wells‚ Andrew Deegan.

Lions — Andries Coetzee; Tyrone Green‚ Wandisile Simelane‚ Dan Kriel‚ Jamba Ulengo; Elton Jantjies (captain)‚ Andre Warner; Len Massyn‚ Willem Alberts‚ Marnus Schoeman; Marvin Orie‚ Ruben Schoeman; Carlu Sadie‚ Pieter Jansen‚ Dylan Smith.

Substitutes: Jan-Henning Campher‚ Sti Sithole‚ Jannie du Plessis‚ Wilhelm van der Sluys‚ Hacjivah Dayimani; Morne van den Berg‚ Shaun Reynolds‚ Courtnall Skosan.