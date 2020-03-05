No quick-fix solutions for struggling Kings — Dotwana

There are no quick-fix solutions for the embattled Isuzu Southern Kings and the road to success will not be an overnight phenomenon, Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana says.



Under interim head coach Robbi Kempson, the Kings have won only one of their opening 13 Guinness PRO14 matches and are marooned at bottom of the log...

