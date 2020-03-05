Mzwandile Mali star sets sights on UK tour

The 2019 player of the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament, Sinesipho Salman, has set his sights on cracking the nod for the select 25-man squad to tour Sevenoaks in the UK later in 2020.

The tournament has opened doors for a number of players and the KwaNobuhle-born Salman is just one of those to benefit.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and final of the event will be played on March 19 and a major incentive for the boys to perform is making the touring team.

“I will definitely be part of that team,” a confident Salman said.

“But most importantly, I want to defend my title of best player. I have been working extra-hard at training with the team and individually.”

Salman was an avid karateka but gave up that sport for rugby in high school and competed in the Mzwandile Mali Tournament for Molly Blackburn.

After making his debut in the tournament in 2018, Salaman won the best forward award, but it was in 2019 that the talented player really shone.

The 18-year-old Molly Blackburn Grade 11 pupil walked away with the highest honour of being crowned the best player of the tournament and won R10,000 cash and a R10,000 bursary towards his university studies.

“The R10,000 came as great help as it contributed to my initiation school celebration in December,” Salman said.

“Besides the perks that come along with the event, the tournament has been a great help in terms of opening opportunities for us black and disadvantaged children in the townships.

“The tournament encourages us to work hard on our skills and it also helps to keep rugby alive in the townships.”

“Molly Blackburn will be going for the kill this year, but this is part of a bigger plan for me because like Siya Kolisi I would also like to play for and captain the Springboks one day.

“I believe excelling in this event opens doors for me to achieve my plans.”

Molly Blackburn beat Mzontsundu Senior Secondary School 15-8 in the group stages to book themselves a spot in the quarterfinals.

In its seventh year,

competition has grown and includes high schools from Makhanda and Fort Beaufort.

The knockout fixtures for the Wolfson Stadium on March 19 are: 1 Mary Walters (Makhanda) v Cowan, 2 Molly v Blackburn Pakamisa, 3 Solomon Mahlangu v Ndzondelelo, 4 Booysen Park have a bye.