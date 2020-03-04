PSL hands Wits duo Goss and Doutie bans for abusing match official

Bidvest Wits players Ricardo Goss and Sameehg Doutie have been banned for eight games after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee found them guilty of abusing a match official.

Four matches have been conditionally suspended.

The two players have been charged for assault on referee Masixole Bambiso during a heated Absa Premiership match between Wits and Cape Town City two months ago where the Clever Boys lost 2-0 away from home.

"The PSL Disciplinary Committee has found Bidvest Wits players Ricardo Goss and Sameehg Doutie guilty of abusing match official Mr Masixole Bambiso‚" the statement read.