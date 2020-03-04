Monocle motorcycle racing series heads to Aldo Scribante

Aldo Scribante will be the scene for some exciting motorcycle action when the Monocle Series of Motorcycle Magic heads to the Bay this weekend.

Featuring several racing classes, the event is suited to motorcycle enthusiasts of all ages, skill levels as well as bike manufacturers.

The event, which is the second of an eight-round series hosted around the country, hopes to attract a similar field to that of the opening round at Redstar Raceway in Mpumalanga that drew more than 150 riders across the various classes.

One of the competing classes is the 300cc group aimed at young riders with a basic skill level and a love for track days, PE Classic Bike Racing’s Lucille Elliot said.

The 600cc and 1000cc classes will be open to all adrenaline junkies looking to test their limits on the tricky Scribante circuit.

The Classics class, which will feature bikes manufactured between 1975 and 1989, will welcome restored gems for lovers of the older machines.

The Battle of the Twins class will feature a host of Italian manufactured motorcycles and promises lots of horsepower.

The series was first established by a group of BOTTS riders who go by the name of Rebel Racing.

“They are all dedicated motorcycle enthusiasts who provide the opportunity for local motorcycle riders of all skill levels to come to the track and enjoy some racing,” Elliottt said.

“They pride themselves on providing a safe environment where people from all walks of life can enjoy racing in harmony,” she added.

Elliott encouraged track lovers from across the Bay to come out and support the event, be it in a racing or spectating capacity.

More information can be found on the event website www.motorcycleracingseries.co.za or on the Aldo Scribante Facebook page.