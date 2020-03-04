Chippa must shape up — Daniels

Mayoral committee member Marlon Daniels says Chippa United need to get their house in order.

Daniels, who is standing in as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor this week, issued a statement on Wednesday in reaction to Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza walking out on the Chilli Boys on Monday.

Chippa United have a history of chopping and changing coaches and with that has come instability.

Daniels’s statement, sent to media on behalf of the municipality, took issue with how the Absa Premiership club is being run.

“I would like to express our serious concern about the recent resignation of Chippa United [coach] Norman Mapeza,” it said.

“Over the past two seasons, we have seen the team frequently changing coaches and senior managers.

“It was Dan Malesela, Eric Tinkler, Joel Masutha, Clinton Larsen, Duran Francis, now Norman Mapeza, who we are told decided to resign.

“What worries us most is the fact that all these changes or firing of coaches and managers have been characterised by lack of visionary leadership, a clumsy management style and an obvious lack of understanding of the business of football.

“We believe that this style of management is the reason the team has found itself fighting for relegation every season, including the current season.

“As the main sponsor of the team and a partner who really has the best interest of the team at heart, we call upon the management of Chippa United to shape up.

“Our city has invested a lot of ratepayers’ money in this team. This team carries the dreams and aspirations of young footballers of our city and province.

“If things continue like this, we might not be lucky this time to survive the relegation axe.”

Daniels has previously been a critic of Chippa United, saying they cannot fill stadiums and that they have had one foot in PE and the other in East London when it comes to playing fixtures.

He is in contact with Bloemfontein Celtic owner Max Tshabalala and has advocated for the Free State side to play Absa Premiership matches in the Bay.

When asked if this statement could come across as a conflict of interest, Daniels said: “No, we should not get our wires crossed.

“We must deal with items on their own individual merit.

“This statement does not even speak about another PSL team, so I don’t know why I have to comment on a PSL team that has got nothing to do with what is going down here.

“This has nothing to do with an item that was before the standing committee and was not approved which is the Celtic item as you know. So this has no bearing on that.”

Daniels was referring to a contract that would have seen Bloemfontein Celtic play 15 PSL games in Port Elizabeth scrapped by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

During a sports, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting last week, councillors agreed to cancel a partnership agreement with Bloemfontein Celtic.

The cancellation still needs to be approved at a council meeting that will be scheduled for later this year.

“I think people one must ask themselves is the statement that I released factual or not. And, if it is factual, let’s stick to the facts.”

Chippa United COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi said the club had not received Daniels’s statement but had been informed about it through media platforms.

“We have always advocated that politics and sport don’t go well together,” he said.

“It pains us because the report reminds us of the past and the reasons why we left the Western Cape and returned home to the Eastern Cape.”

“We do not want to read too much into the statement.

"We don’t want to respond to it because it was not sent to the club.

"We do, however, take the points that were raised in the release but we are not people of politics."