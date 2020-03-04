Al Ahly expected to park fleet of buses in front of goal against Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s pet hate has always been opponents who come to defend.

How many times has he sneered the phrase ‘parking the bus’ when describing the approach of defensive-minded opponents who come to take on his team?

But if Mosimane thinks he has seen all the different versions of defending away from home‚ he will probably have not seen anything like the fleet of buses the Egyptian giants Al Ahly are likely to park in front of their goal when they attempt to defend a two-goal advantage in the Caf Champions League at the weekend.

Ahly beat Sundowns 2-0 in Cairo in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie and if past history is anything to go by‚ the South African champions can expect to be up against a veritable “Berlin wall’ as they attempt to get themselves back into the tie.