Top UK rider to tackle PE’s Inner City Enduro

Veteran enduro rider Paul Bolton will be itching to get his bike moving as he prepares to take to the Baakens Valley for the opening round of the Inner City Enduro this weekend.



Welcoming the warmer South African weather, all eyes will be on Bolton, who hails from Manchester, as he goes up against some of the country’s best enduro riders at the two-day event which starts with a prologue on Saturday, before the main event the following day. ..

