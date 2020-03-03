Has Norman Mapeza quit?

The future of Norman Mapeza was unclear late on Monday with unconfirmed reports stating the Chippa United coach had quit the club.

As speculation raged on Monday night, neither club officials nor Mapeza would confirm the reported resignation.

However, two sources within Chippa’s structures said the Zimbabwean had left after a fallout over the running of club matters.

When contacted on Monday, Mapeza said: “I can’t talk about it because the club has not said anything.

“I cannot comment on that, I’ll wait for the club to send out a statement.

“It’s like when I came here, the media knew I was coming but the club called a press conference to announce my appointment. Talk to Lukhanyo [Mzini].”

When asked whether he had resigned by The Herald’s sister paper Daily Dispatch, Mapeza replied: “Who told you?

“Did this person tell you why I resigned? You should ask him all these questions because I am not going to confirm anything.”

A subsequent call by The Herald to the club’s COO, Lukhanyo Mzini, also provided little clarity.

Mzini said he could not comment and cut short the conversation to take another call.

Also on Monday, soccer website kickoff.com reported that Mapeza was set to meet with Chippa United management. The report quoted a source as saying he “was expected to resign”.

If true, the move would come like a bolt out of the blue.

Though Chippa have been battling to secure a league win this year, they beat AmaZulu 1-0 at the weekend to move into 11th position on the log and out of the relegation zone.

It normally works the other way around at Chippa, where owner Siviwe Mpengesi has pulled the trigger, firing numerous coaches in the past.

Mapeza, who resigned in September from his job with leading Zimbabwe side FC Platinum, joined Chippa at the beginning of October.

Meanwhile, angry Wits head coach Gavin Hunt will demand a far better performance from his team when they face Chippa in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Though Chippa were victorious over AmaZulu, Wits suffered a 2-0 loss to SuperSport United at the weekend, effectively ending their title challenge.

Wits are now in sixth position on the log, with 34 points from 19 matches.

The defeat to Matsatsantsa left the Clever Boys 14 points behind log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs, though they have two games in hand.

Frustrated about Saturday’s result, Hunt said: “This performance was unacceptable.

“We should have won this match comfortably when you consider four or five good scoring opportunities were squandered in the first quarter alone.

“There are certain individuals I am not happy with — one keeps giving away goals and another scores once in nearly 30 appearances.

“The fact that we are sixth in the table is nothing short of a miracle given how many chances to score we have wasted this season.”

Hunt will take some comfort from Chippa’s poor showing this season.

The Chilli Boys have lost eight, drawn one and won just two of their 11 matches played away in the league so far.

Hunt will also be encouraged that, just more than a week ago, Wits knocked Chippa out of the Nedbank Cup, beating them 2-0 in a last-16 clash.

The Clever Boys’ mentor will be expecting a repeat of the same desire and drive his players displayed in the Ke Yona Cup.

— Additional reporting by Mesuli Zifo and Mfundo Piliso