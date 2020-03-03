De Jager ready to battle country’s top open-water swimmers

Marina Martinique will be transformed into arena of open-water swimming when the country’s best swimmers contest the national championships this weekend.



More than 500 swimmers will be in Jeffreys Bay for the two-day event starting on Saturday and it promises some epic battles in the water as provincial swimming federations vie for national bragging rights. ..

