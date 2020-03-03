Sport

De Jager ready to battle country’s top open-water swimmers

PREMIUM
By Amir Chetty - 03 March 2020

Marina Martinique will be transformed into arena of open-water swimming when the country’s best swimmers contest the national championships this weekend. 

More than 500 swimmers will be in Jeffreys Bay for the two-day event starting on Saturday and it promises some epic battles in the water as provincial swimming federations vie for national bragging rights. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
Former teacher shares her passion for attention training

Most Read

X