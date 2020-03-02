Cautious SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo will not be drawn into title contention talk

SuperSport United remain mathematically in the league title race and if they win their remaining seven games will finish on 59 points, the same number of points Mamelodi Sundowns amassed as they won last season’s championship.

But coach Kaitano Tembo is not talking about the title, even after his side beat fellow contenders Bidvest Wits at the weekend in a morale-boosting success.

Instead Tembo says SuperSport just want to improve on last season’s sixth place finish.

“That’s how I see it," he said.

"For me if you are building you need to see improvement. Last season we finished sixth and got to the MTN8 final and lost.

“This season, we’ve already won the MTN8, so if we finish higher than last season, that’s progress.”