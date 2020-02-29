Trevor Nyakane steps in as Bulls skipper

Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane has been entrusted with the captaincy as the Vodacom Bulls aim to break their Super Rugby losing streak this season against the Jaguares in Pretoria on Saturday.

Nyakane takes over as skipper from the injured Burger Odendaal and will lead a team showing six changes from last weekend’s heartbreaking last-minute defeat to the Blues.

With Odendaal out, Bulls coach Pote Human has opted to move Johnny Kotze to inside centre, with Tongan international Nafi Tuitavake set to make his debut for the Pretorians at outside centre.

It will be a special occasion for Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant, who will earn his 50th Super Rugby cap. He made his debut in 2016 against the DHL Stormers and has scored 15 tries in the famous blue jersey.

The Jaguares have won four of their six Super Rugby clashes with the Bulls, including a 22-20 victory in Pretoria last year — a game in which the Argentina side won despite trailing at halftime.

The unbeaten Stormers have made two rotational changes for today’s home clash with the Blues in Cape Town.

Springbok tighthead prop Wilco Louw and Chris van Zyl (lock) both come into the starting line-up, with Frans Malherbe and Salmaan Moerat now among the replacements.

As the only unbeaten team remaining in Super Rugby, the Capetonians will be aiming to make it five straight wins when they take on the Auckland-based team.

There are two further changes to the Stormers’ bench, with former Junior Springbok prop Kwenzo Blose set to make his debut when he comes on and utility forward Cobus Wiese back in the match-day squad.

The Stormers have won six of their last eight outings against the Blues and that successful run includes four consecutive home wins against the Aucklanders. They are also unbeaten in their last three matches against Kiwi opponents, with two wins and a draw.

Lukhanyo Am is back at the helm for the Cell C Sharks after a rest week for their final Australasian tour match against the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday.

Coach Sean Everitt made four changes to the side that beat the Rebels last weekend, most of them rotational.

While Am is back in the team this weekend, in place of Jeremy Ward at outside centre, the trio of Makazole Mapimpi, Tyler Paul and James Venter will not face the Reds as a result of rotation.

The Reds will be looking to build on their impressive recent home record against SA opposition — they have won six on the trot against SA teams playing in Brisbane.