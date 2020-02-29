Akpeyi magnificent as Kaizer Chiefs quell Orlando Pirates' fire

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was spectacular between the posts as Kaizer Chiefs managed the portions of the game they needed to, and kept a dangerous Orlando Pirates at bay for a crucial 1-0 Absa Premiership victory in Saturday’s Soweto derby at FNB Stadium.

Lebogang Manyama’ 31st-minute strike came in a middle period of the game where Chiefs were dominant in a rousing derby in front of 90,000 supporters.

Pirates probably had more chances over the 90 minutes. Akpeyi was monstrous denying them.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp, in a remarkable statistic, remains unbeaten in eight derbies for Amakhosi against Pirates in his two stints, having won four outright, won two on penalties, and drawn two.

Amakhosi could not have asked for a better way to bounce back from what seemed a costly home defeat against Maritzburg United than a derby win. And especially in a derby where the script was for them to crack under pressure and lose the game, and also their grip on their league lead, against in-form Pirates.

Some cracks did show in Chiefs shaky fortnight, where they also exited the Nedbank Cup on penalties to Highlands Park. But at some stage, some credit must start going to Middendorp for this improbable title chase that continues to defy the odds from Amakhosi.

It was a masterstroke from Chiefs’ coach to persist with Akpeyi over Khune in the league. Had the decision backfired, he would have been castigated. The Nigeria No 1 was breathtakingly good.