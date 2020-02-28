Late Catrakilis injury blow for Kings
There has been a late blow for the struggling Isuzu Southern Kings ahead of their match against Connacht at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (kickoff 3pm).
Experienced flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis was not considered for selection after picking up an ankle injury before his team’s Guinness Pro14 clash...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.