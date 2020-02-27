Ja mon! It's track to tunes for Usain Bolt
Retired athlete Usain Bolt is carving a new career in the music industry.
The Jamaican former sprinter, who retired after losing a championship in 2017, recently dropped his reggae joint, titled I Need Your Love.
The song, which has more than four thousand views on YouTube, comes after the 33-year-old revealed his first project as a producer last year.
It is also a follow-up to his first single, Olympe Rosé, that has been watched nearly three million times on the video-sharing platform.
In an interview with US Business Insider, the nine-time Olympic gold medallist said he's always wanted to do music and is planning on collaborating with Quavo, one of three members of Migos.
“We actually met with Quavo to discuss going to Los Angeles, to just feel the vibe and see if he wanted to do something together.”
On Twitter, Bolt said: “When your best friend drops a mad tune you have to roll with the energy.”
When your best friend drop a mad tune ? you have to roll with the energy #NJ . Available now on all Digital platforms ???????? Link in my ?https://t.co/i5a0StZC3T pic.twitter.com/I6aSimCte0— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 19, 2020