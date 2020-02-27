'It's not over,' Guardiola warns City after Madrid win

Pep Guardiola warned his Manchester City players that Real Madrid are more than capable of a Champions League fightback after a historic 2-1 last 16, first leg win for the English champions at the Santiago Bernabeu.

City struck twice in the final 12 minutes through Gabriel Jesus and a Kevin De Bruyne penalty to beat the 13-time European champions for the first time in their history.

Madrid will also be without captain Sergio Ramos for the second leg after he was sent off late on for bringing down Jesus, but Guardiola is wary of Madrid's history of comebacks in the Champions League.

"It's just the first part, it's not three points. If one team can overcome this situation, for experience, for everything, it is this club, but of course it is a good result," Guardiola told BT Sport.

"I am so proud of course but it is just the first step, we have another game, it is not over. So be calm, enjoy it, enjoy the moment. Have a good dinner, good regeneration, on Sunday we have a final, keep going in the Premier League and prepare the second game against Madrid."

Guardiola again sprung a surprise on a big Champions League night with his team selection as Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Fernandinho were left on the bench.

Jesus was deployed in an unfamiliar role wide on the left, but Sterling's introduction as a second half substitute pushed the Brazilian up front and swung the game in City's favour.

After Jesus headed in De Bruyne's cross, Sterling was chopped down by Dani Carvajal inside the area.

"They press so high and the centre-backs can jump, we saw the space we believed was outside. Gabriel is so quick and Riyad (Mahrez) can do it," added Guardiola.

"In the end we knew for the last 20-30 minutes, Raheem is so fast too. It was good."

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. said his side had been treated unfairly by the referee in their 2-1 home defeat by Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, saying Gabriel Jesus's equaliser should have been ruled out for a foul.

City striker Jesus made slight contact with Real defender Sergio Ramos as he climbed to head home a cross from Kevin de Bruyne and cancel out Isco's opening goal in the last-16 first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The visitors then earned a penalty when substitute Raheem Sterling was tripped in the area by Dani Carvajal and De Bruyne converted from the spot, while Real's problems were compounded when captain Ramos was sent off for bringing down Jesus.

"Gabriel Jesus committed a foul in the first goal and everyone knows it. We have the VAR but the referee didn't want to go and have a look at the play. I could see it from the sidelines and it was clear," Vinicius told reporters.

"Referees always come here and make decisions against us on purpose, it's always the same. We are the team that has won the most league titles and most Champions League, it will always be like this."

Jesus said he had not committed a foul on Ramos.

"Football is a contact sport, I didn't push him, I barely used my hand and didn't make a big movement, I stayed still, it wasn't a foul," he said.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane had no complaints about the foul and said he was more angry with the way his side switched off in the final quarter of an hour.

"The referee told me there was no push and he made his decision. What bothers me is what we did, the errors we made hurt a lot because we didn't deserve this. You have to stay focused for the whole 90 minutes," the Frenchman said.

City coach Pep Guardiola said he did not see the foul because he was caught up in the emotion of seeing his side equalise against the run of play.

"We conceded the first goal when we were playing our best football and we scored when they were playing better than us," said the Catalan, who has won the Champions League twice with Barcelona but failed to get past the quarter-finals with City.

"This is what this competition is like."

