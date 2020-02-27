Grey star Zondani in SA side for U18 Sevens tournament
Grey High School rugby player Siviwe Zondani is hoping to build on his previous experiences when he represents the SA U18 Sevens side in Namibia this weekend.
The side are competing in the Capricorn International Sevens Rugby Festival on Friday and Saturday. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.