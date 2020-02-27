Expert Kloppers Klappers ready to defend Cricket Bash title

Expert Kloppers Klappers will be out to defend their title when the second edition of the Powerade Grey Cricket Bash is contested over the weekend.

The tournament, which got under way on Thursday afternoon, will see the Klappers and five other teams vie to for the title and bragging rights across the three-day competition.

With the school’s Pollock Field being earmarked as the main venue for the event, a total of 72 players, aged from 14 and up, will be divided into strength versus strength teams.

Along with the team selection, there will also be a celebrity coach, who will be paired with a Grey High School coach.

They include the likes of former Proteas assistant coach and Warriors head coach Malibongwe Maketa, former Warriors all-rounder Justin Kreusch, Warriors stand-in captain Rudi Second, as well as former Proteas stars Dave Callaghan and Pieter Strydom and retired Warriors cricketer Michael Price.

Grey High School director of cricket Michael Smith said: “The tournament format will be the same as last year, where each innings will be 20 overs consisting of five balls per over.

“The change of ends will also take place every five overs as opposed to the conventional change after each over.

“The tournament will also consist of special rules to even the playing field between the junior and senior players,” Smith said.

Teams were unveiled on February 20 at the Bash Auction, where owners bid on both the teams and the coaching staff.

Saturday will see the knockout fixtures take place with cross pool semifinals before the final takes place later in the afternoon.

As part of the school’s social responsibility project, bins will be placed around the field where donations of pre-used cricket equipment will be collected and given to aspiring young cricketers in Walmer Township.

The event is open to the public, and entry to the venue is free.

With matches already being played on Thursday afternoon, the action continues from 8am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday.



