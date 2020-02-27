Big changes expected in Kings line-up for Connacht clash
New players will be given an opportunity to make their mark when the Isuzu Southern Kings face Irish outfit Connacht in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.
One enforced change will be at fullback after Courtney Winnaar was ruled out of the Guinness PRO14 clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium because of a sprained ankle...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.