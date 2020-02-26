Boxing star Tholumusa Ngema uplifts ex-school's pupils

The last time Tholumusa Ngema walked out of the gates of Khula High School, he was a young impressionable teenager, like the ones he addressed on his return last week.

Ngema, the WBF International junior featherweight boxing champion, went to his alma mater to motivate pupils on the benefits of taking part in sport.

The 25-year-old soft-spoken professional boxer from Esikhawini in KZN said his former school teachers where he matriculated in 2014 could not believe it when he rocked up with his belt last week.

"I first made a request for the visit and the principal liked the idea. I was welcomed by both the teachers and the scholars," said Gauteng-based Ngema

"My former teachers told me that they did not think I would go on and become a champion. They thought I would quit the sport after matriculating.

"I then advised learners that sports help in that it teaches you to live clean and that enables you to focus on your studies because your mind is clear.