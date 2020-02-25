Mapeza’s focus shifts to keeping Chippa alive

PREMIUM

Dumped out of the Nedbank Cup, coach Norman Mapeza will now channel his focus into keeping Chippa United in the top flight of SA soccer.



The Port Elizabeth based side were knocked out of the Ke Yona competition by Bidvest Wits on Monday, but the defeat may have come as a blessing in disguise for Mapeza as he continues the team’s fight for survival in the Absa Premiership...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.