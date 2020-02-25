Connacht coach targets win over Southern Kings

PREMIUM

Under pressure Connacht coach Andy Friend says victory over the Isuzu Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth on Sunday is crucial if his team want qualify for the Guinness PRO14 playoffs.



The Irish side missed a chance to move into a playoff berth when they were beaten 41-14 by Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Saturday...

