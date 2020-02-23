Sport

Munton, Preen claim overall Herald Cycle Tour titles

PREMIUM
By Amir Chetty - 23 February 2020

They came, they saw and now Team Alfa Bodyworks cyclist Byron Munton helped them conquer the 2020 Herald Cycle Tour as he claimed the Coastal Classic title on Sunday.

Racing in picture-perfect Bay cycling conditions, Munton, who crossed the finish line along Marine Drive to loud cheers from the crowd, claimed the title in a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes  and 50 seconds. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Red Location Museum thrown a lifeline

Most Read

X