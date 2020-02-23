Munton, Preen claim overall Herald Cycle Tour titles
They came, they saw and now Team Alfa Bodyworks cyclist Byron Munton helped them conquer the 2020 Herald Cycle Tour as he claimed the Coastal Classic title on Sunday.
Racing in picture-perfect Bay cycling conditions, Munton, who crossed the finish line along Marine Drive to loud cheers from the crowd, claimed the title in a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes and 50 seconds. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.