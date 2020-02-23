Chippa, Wits chase success in Nedbank Cup showdown

New Bidvest Wits signing Lorenzo Gordinho is expecting a tough match against an unpredictable Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup last-16 soccer fixture, taking place at the Wits Stadium in Johannesburg today (7.30pm).



“It’s hard to predict how Chippa will play,” the 25-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs defender said...

