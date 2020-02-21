Warriors paceman Anrich Nortje relishes chance to shine against Aussies in T20

Warriors pace merchant Anrich Nortje is looking forward to taking on Australia in the International T20 series starting at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday night and is hoping to take the opportunity to improve his game.

Nortje has enjoyed a fast rise up the Proteas ranks since making his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in March last year.

Unfortunately, he missed out on the World Cup in England after fracturing a thumb.

However, he has since returned to play in the Test series against India and England.

“I am really excited to be in the squad,” Nortje said.

“I am looking forward to taking on the Australian team and I just want to play, so it is really exciting.

“For me, I just want to improve, that is my biggest goal.

“I also want to gain a bit more experience and understand a few things better.

“It is not going to happen overnight that I am going to become the world’s best T20 bowler or whatever it is, so if I can just take it slowly, step by step, and try to improve in every game. I will be happy with that.”

Though he has played six Test matches and four ODIs, Nortje has only played one T20I against India – in Mohale last year – and now gets an opportunity to impress in the shortest format of the game against the Australians.

He will be eager to put in a big effort and entrench himself in the squad, especially with the T20 World Cup in Australia coming up later in the year.

“I am really happy to be a part of the white ball squad, there are quite a few guys from a staff point of view and players who I would like to work with, so if I can just try and build on my white ball game as much as I have in the red ball stuff, I will be very happy,” Nortje said.

“The World Cup is definitely one of my goals for this year, so I just want to try and play as much white ball and T20 cricket as possible.

“Whenever I do get an opportunity I want to try to learn, prove myself and show what I can do in white ball cricket, so it is definitely a big focus for this year as well as next year with another T20 World Cup then as well.”

Once he turns out for the Proteas against Australia, Nortje would have faced the big three of world cricket in successive series.

However, he heads into the T20s after a few weeks break and was meant to get a run for the Warriors against the Knights in East London on Tuesday, but the game was unfortunately washed out.

“It was a little bit disappointing, it would have been nice to get back on the park [on Tuesday] and play again, but we can only control the controllables so, hopefully, I can get in some good net time in Joburg and see where it goes from there.”

The Proteas match against Australia gets under way at 6pm.