Suspension and injures a concern for Mapeza ahead of Ke Yona clash
Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza is undecided on whether to use both his power shooters or just one against Bidvest Wits in the last-16 of the Nedbank Cup, which takes place on Monday, at the Bidvest Stadium (7.30pm).
Mepeza’s attacking combo Ruzaigh Gamildien and Augustine Kwem were on tune during their 3-0 feast against Ke Yona defending champs TS Galaxy in the last 32...
