Samson Lee set to torment troubled Southern Kings

Welsh international prop Samson Lee is expected to return to return to action for the Scarlets to torment the troubled Isuzu Southern Kings on Sunday.

Lee was a late withdrawal before Scarlets were beaten 14-9 by Edinburgh at a rain-lashed Parc y Scarlets Stadium on Saturday.

It was a first home Guinness PRO14 defeat for Scarlets, who enjoyed plenty of territory and possession.

Edinburgh’s defence, however, held firm on crucial occasions to ensure they headed home to Scotland with the four points.

“Samson felt his calf late in the week and couldn’t quite make it for the Edinburgh game,” Scarletts coach Brad Mooar said.

“If he had pushed it, after you pull your calf you lose four to six weeks.

“Samson is likely to be back next Sunday for the Southern Kings given we took a cautious approach.”

Despite a first home defeat, Mooar said he could not fault the effort of his side.

“Look, I am really proud of the effort of the boys,” Mooar said.

“They were saying the conditions were as bad as they have played in.

“The positives were I don’t think we could have played it much differently, tactically we got it right.

“We had our chances but didn’t take them and Edinburgh took their opportunities to score their two tries.

“They didn’t have to work very hard for them, but they took them. That was the difference in the game.

“It was a very good defensive effort by Edinburgh, and you have to give credit where it’s due and march on to next week and the Southern Kings.

“There was one instance when our scrum obliterated theirs towards the end.

“We built the pressure, we kept going back to the well. We just couldn’t get a drink.

“Edinburgh are a very good side. There were a lot of internationals in their line-up today. We will keep on marching forward and make sure we get our preparations right for the Kings on Sunday.”

Scarlets have signed Ospreys hooker Ifan Phillips on a short-term loan as injury cover.

The 24-year-old West Walian will link up with the squad at Parc y Scarlets this week ahead of Sunday’s Guinness PRO14 fixture against Southern Kings.

Scarlets currently have Ken Owens and Ryan Elias on Six Nations duty with Wales; Dafydd Hughes is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury; Marc Jones is sidelined with a calf issue, while Dom Booth is part of Wales’ U20s squad.