Warriors clash washed out in East London

The Momentum One-Day Cup match between the Warriors and Knights was washed out at Buffalo Park in East London on Tuesday afternoon after persistent rain throughout the day.

The two points shared between the sides sees the Warriors move above the Titans to third on the log on 11 points, three behind the table topping Dolphins and two behind second on the log Lions, but having played a match more than those three teams.

For the struggling Knights it was their first points of the competition, having lost their opening three games.

The Warriors will next be in action against the Dolphins in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.