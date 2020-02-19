Sport

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Should Temba replace Faf? (feat. Phila Sixaba)

19 February 2020
Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma in action for the Proteas.

Image: International Cricket Council via Twitter.

Faf du Plessis announced that he was stepping down from the Proteas Test and T20 captaincy, making way for a new leader. Quinton de Kock has assumed the reins in the white-ball formats (ODI and T20) but should Temba Bavuma replace Du Plessis as Test captain?

LISTEN | What is going on in the Proteas?

Until recently, Bavuma was on the ascent for the top position before injury ruled him out of the start of the Test series against England, and he was told that “weight of runs” was going to be his way back into the team.

Bavuma fought back and was included in the final Test but couldn't help prevent a 3-1 series defeat. He was also the vice-captain to Du Plessis during the tour of India last year. Now that Du Plessis is gone, is Bavuma the next natural successor? What of his Test form? Can De Kock handle the triple whammy of being the wicketkeeper, batsman and captain, should he be chosen to lead the Test side?

We pose these questions and many more to our special guest, Newzroom Afrika sports reporter Phila Sixaba, who gives us his expert view on the matter.

