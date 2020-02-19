Amavarara chase Ke Yona last eight spot

ABC Motsepe League side Amavarara chair Lusapho Mzwakali believes his team have the manpower to beat Black Leopard and proceed to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup competition.



After edging Super Eagles 2-1 in the last 32 of the event, Amavarara will now face Lidoda Duvha at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Friday for chance at a last eight spot in the event...

