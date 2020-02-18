Kings left with tails between legs after hammering, says Astle

PREMIUM

After being smashed 68-3 by Munster the Isuzu Southern Kings have been left with their tails between their legs, Kings skipper JC Astle said.



A rampant Munster outfit ran in 10 unanswered tries against a Kings side who looked out of their depth at Irish Independence Park...

