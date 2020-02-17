How Kaizer Chiefs will fight Fifa ban

PREMIUM

Kaizer Chiefs will argue that their handwriting expert's evidence should not have been dismissed, and that Madagascar's professional league was only formed last year when they petition the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn a Fifa ruling against them in the matter involving forward Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana.



Chiefs have been banned from signing players in the next two transfer windows, and Dax has been suspended for four months and ordered to pay close to R640,000 in compensation, plus interest, which will fall to the Soweto club...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.