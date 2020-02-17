How Kaizer Chiefs will fight Fifa ban
Kaizer Chiefs will argue that their handwriting expert's evidence should not have been dismissed, and that Madagascar's professional league was only formed last year when they petition the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn a Fifa ruling against them in the matter involving forward Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana.
Chiefs have been banned from signing players in the next two transfer windows, and Dax has been suspended for four months and ordered to pay close to R640,000 in compensation, plus interest, which will fall to the Soweto club...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.