Amakhosi fans want Itu Khune back after Daniel Akpeyi's performance
Calls for Itumeleng Khune to return to the field grew louder at the weekend after Kaizer Chiefs' defeat by Maritzburg United.
Amakhosi played against the KwaZulu-Natal team at Johannesburg's FNB stadium, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat.
Nigerian Daniel Akpeyi's performance did little to impress the fans, who quickly took to Twitter to ask the club's coach, Ernst Middendorp, to “swallow his pride” and put Khune back on.
United cemented their position as the winners through Daylon Claasen, who scored 65 and 66 minutes into the match, pushing Amakhosi's Samir Nurković to attempt to save his team 78 minutes in, though it was too late.
Disappointed by the defeat, Khune encouraged his team to “keep on producing great work” for the club.
Hard to accept it but that’s it!! ? Let’s keep putting some performances like last night brothers and let us keep on producing great work for the #KhosiNation ??,we shall succeed at the end of the day ?&✌? #LoyalServant ?? pic.twitter.com/YyDazJjrmP— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) February 16, 2020
This is what Khune's fans had to say:
@ErnstMiddendorp Please put Itu Khune Back on the starting 11 before it's too late. We need his leadership ???— PrayForMe (@avtherapperSA) February 16, 2020
We need Khune now, it's bin looong time we calling for him but Mazinyo don't like to listen so look not ???@KaizerChiefs, he need to swallow his pride and bring back our own Itu Khune before its too late ?? pic.twitter.com/tntBYc96sv— Innocent (@Innocen51178275) February 16, 2020
Itu was never the issue,,remember the kind of defence we had,the likes of booysen— Michael Semata (@Mikesmart171) February 16, 2020
We have a better defence now
And with Khune's leadership,i see stability there
@KaizerChiefs plz bring back our beloved nmbr 1#ItuKhune— ViweCorey (@viwecorey095) February 15, 2020
I really don't have grudge against Akpeyi, I've played football till semi pro level, I understand that mistakes do happen— Log Leader ? (@MWTlali) February 15, 2020
But am not that naive to think that the guy is better than fully fit Khune
Itu has done a lot for Chiefs and himself in the past for him to warm the bench
No plan B at all only Zuma ??, Middendorp must swallow his pride and bring back our own Itu Khune not this Akpeyi ?????— Innocent (@Innocen51178275) February 16, 2020
#KHUNE— McLloyd_Clinton (@Lloyd_Itu) February 16, 2020
1. He organizes his defense
2. He’s very vocal
3. He distributes very well
4. He’s a leader
5. He’s very experienced
Bring him back
??— Maseo (@maseo101) February 16, 2020
Let me be honest with u bafo. Your team needs khune. There is no coach in his rightful mind who can bench a fit khune. The sooner EM swallow his pride the better. As a downs supporter I always held that guy high. My onyango can be erratic at times bt khune ke bosa ya mabosa