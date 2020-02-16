TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition TV
February 15-21
Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring.
Auto Mundial
This week we take a look at a pair of glorious V8 Grand Tourers, the Aston Martin DB11 and a Bentley continental GT. We also drive the latest cross over SUV from Mercedes, the new GLA and Vauxhall goes electric with the new Grandland X.
- Broadcast times: Sunday: 5pm | Thursday: 8pm
WATCH THE TRAILER:
It’s How You Get There
Greg & Julian hit the road in a supercharged Silverado, as well as a souped-up Wrangler to race at the world-famous Richard Petty's farm.
- Broadcast times: Sunday: 8.30am | Thursday: 6.30pm
WATCH THE TRAILER:
International Passion for Speed 2020
Catch all the highlights from the 19th running of the International Passion For Speed which was recently held at Zwartkops Raceway.
- Broadcast times:Sunday: 12pm | Tuesday: 7pm
WATCH THE TRAILER: