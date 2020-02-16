Sport

TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition TV

By Ignition - 16 February 2020
February 15-21

Ignition has all the shows you need to bring yourself up to date with the latest news and views from the world of motoring.

Auto Mundial

This week we take a look at a pair of glorious V8 Grand Tourers, the Aston Martin DB11 and a Bentley continental GT. We also drive the latest cross over SUV from Mercedes, the new GLA and Vauxhall goes electric with the new Grandland X.

  • Broadcast times: Sunday: 5pm | Thursday: 8pm

WATCH THE TRAILER:

It’s How You Get There

Greg & Julian hit the road in a supercharged Silverado, as well as a souped-up Wrangler to race at the world-famous Richard Petty's farm.

  • Broadcast times: Sunday: 8.30am | Thursday: 6.30pm

WATCH THE TRAILER:

International Passion for Speed 2020

Catch all the highlights from the 19th running of the International Passion For Speed which was recently held at Zwartkops Raceway.

  • Broadcast times:Sunday: 12pm | Tuesday: 7pm

WATCH THE TRAILER:

