Kings coach Robbi Kempson bemoans lack of discipline

PREMIUM

Frustrating and disappointing were words used by alarmed Isuzu Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson after his team were thrashed 68-3 by Munster in Cork.



It was a second heavy defeat for the Kings in the space of two weeks and followed their 45-0 loss to the Toyota Cheetahs in Bloemfontein...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.