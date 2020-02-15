Khune picks Kaizer Chiefs' teen keeper Molefe to be his Bafana successor

Itumeleng Khune says Kaizer Chiefs’ teenage shot-stopper Bontle Molefe is his natural goalkeeping successor at Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana.

The 17-year-old Molefe, who once played for Mpumalanga Black Aces' academy, was promoted to Chiefs’ senior squad from their academy in February last year.

Molefe has been Chiefs’ MultiChoice Diski Challenge goalkeeper, and their fourth choice in the first team behind Daniel Akpeyi, Khune and Bruce Bvuma.

With Akpeyi now 33 and Khune 32, Molefe might not have to wait too long to be challenging for Chiefs’ keeping position.

Khune, who was 20 when he made his Chiefs debut in 2007, has dominated the Amakhosi and Bafana No 1 jerseys for more than a decade.

He said he believes Molefe will emerge as the natural successor to take over that role, and perhaps even in the next few years.

Asked if he thinks Molefe is ready to begin challenging for a first team place at Chiefs, Khune said: “He is, I think Bontle is ready.

“He has got good height, age is on his side and he is a very great goalkeeper.”

Khune said people should watch out for Molefe, as the senior Chiefs keepers will help him develop.

“For him to be working with myself and Daniel as experienced goalkeepers, I think he draws inspiration from us, and he gets the motivation he needs.

“So he doesn't have to go anywhere for advice. At least he has two or three internationals that can always keep him on his toes.

Khune said that the teenager, also known as ‘Bonus’ among his teammates, is ready and might represent Bafana Bafana at the 2022 World Cup.

“Even Bruce went to Afcon [Egypt 2019] and nobody thought he was ready but once you tell your mind that you are ready [you can be]. Even myself I went to the Ghana Afcon in 2008, where nobody thought I was ready.

“So as soon as you sign a professional contract I think that is when you need to know that you are ready for anything that comes your way.

“So, Bontle is ready and probably 2022 he might be representing Kaizer Chiefs, and also Bafana Bafana at the World Cup.”