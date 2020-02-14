Relegation candidates battle for survival in the ABC Motsepe League
Relegation candidates Swartkops Valley United Brothers and Sibanye will be up against each other in an ABC Motsepe League on Friday (6pm).
The much-anticipated Nelson Mandela Bay derby will take place at the NU 2 Stadium in Motherwell...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.