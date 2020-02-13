Sport

Elephants start campaign against Eagles

By George Byron - 13 February 2020
CHALLENGE ON: EP's Athi Mahinje during the 2019 SuperSport Rugby Challenge match between DHL Western Province and the EP Elephants at Newlands in Cape Town
Image: CARL FOURIE/GALLO IMAGES

EP’s Elephants will begin their SuperSport Rugby Challenge campaign with an away match against the SWD Eagles on April 26.

In the second round the Elephants will return to Port Elizabeth for a match against the Boland Cavaliers which is expected to be played on the Wolfson Stadium on May 3.

The Rugby Challenge will deliver a combination of school, club and provincial rugby action at their festivals in 2020, with two new venues also added to the already impressive variety of communities across SA.

The highlight of EP’s Rugby Challenge campaign in 2019 was a superb win over a strong Sharks team at the Wolfson Stadium.

After experiencing their worst season in history in 2018, the  Elephants  charged to a stunning 27-7 win over the  Sharks at the Wolfson Stadium.

The tournament kicks off on the weekend of April 25, with the first Rugby Festival scheduled for Sunday April 26, when SWD Eagles host the EP Elephants.

The venue for this match, and the other festivals, will be confirmed in due course.

These two teams will play in the South Section alongside Western Province, Boland Cavaliers, Toyota Free State XV, Sharks XV, Border and Zimbabwe Academy, who will again play out of their Cape Town base at False Bay Rugby Club in Constantia.

The Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek will host three of the Welwitschias’ home matches  when the Namibians will again play alongside defending champions Griquas, Pumas,  Blue Bulls, Griffons, Golden Lions XV, Leopards and Falcons in the North Section.

The Falcons will host the first festival in the North Section on May 3 when they face the defending champions on the East Rand.

The remaining five Rugby Festivals will be played on consecutive Sundays until the semifinals (June 13 and 14), with the final scheduled for the last weekend in June.

All the festivals will be televised by SuperSport, and will include a school and club match with the SuperSport Rugby Challenge encounter.

The first weekend of action in the North Section will see the  Pumas take on the Falcons, Griquas hosting the Griffons, while  the Golden Lions XV will face Leopards and the Blue Bulls XV will travel to Windhoek to play the Welwitschias.

In the South Section, the  Free State XV will host Boland Cavaliers, the Sharks XV host Zimbabwe Academy and Western Province will take on Border before the South Eastern Cape derby.

It is believed that Chumani Booi will be back to the coach the Elephants in 2020, and he will be hoping for continuity in his playing squad which were well led by captain Lubabalo “Giant” Myanda.

The try-scoring exploits of express pace wing Athi Mahinje, who scored eight tries in the Currie Cup, played a big part EP’s success.

EP’s Fixtures:

Round 1 (April 24-26)

SWD vs EP Elephants

 Round 2 (May 1-3)

 EP Elephants v Boland Cavaliers

Round 3 (May 8-10)

 South

Free State XV vs Eastern Province

Round 4 (May 15-17)

EP Elephants v Border

 Round 5 (May 22-24)

 EP Elephants v DHL Western Province

Round 6 (May 29-31)

 Sharks XV v EP Elephants

 Round 7 (June 5-7)

 EP Elephants v Zimbabwe Academy

