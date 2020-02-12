Dapula, Ludick are future of Kings, says Kempson

Uncapped Isuzu Southern Kings loose-forward Luyolo Dapula and utility back Edmund Ludick represent the future of the franchise, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson has predicted.



Dupula and Ludick are both members of the Kings 27-man squad who arrived in Europe on Tuesday for matches against Munster in Ireland on Friday and Scarlets in Wales on March 1...

