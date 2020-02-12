Chippa have what it takes to beat Sundowns, says Komane

PREMIUM

Influential midfielder Boikanyo Komane said Chippa United were capable of pulling off a smash and grab against Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend.



The Port Elizabeth side travel to Pretoria to face league contenders Sundowns in an Absa Premiership fixture at Loftus Versfeld, on Saturday (3.30pm)...

